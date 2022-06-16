Ex-Cobblers striker Williams returns to League Two with new club

Andy Williams

Former Northampton striker Andy Williams has signed for Walsall on a one-year contract.

The 35-year-old will officially join the Saddlers on July 1st upon the expiry of his contract with Sky Bet League One side Cheltenham Town.

Williams made 85 appearances and scored 21 goals across two seasons at Sixfields, including one in the 4-0 play-off final win over Exeter City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I am delighted,” said Williams. “I had a few chats with the gaffer and I knew a little bit about him before coming here from what he did at Newport.

“It is a good club, I have played here quite a few times before and there is a good atmosphere, a good fanbase and I am excited for the challenge ahead.

“As a striker I will never change, I will always want to score goals and try my best to be the top scorer and that will be my aim.

“I want to be helping supply goals as well as score them and that is something that I have been doing a bit more of in the last few years and hopefully it is something I can improve upon a bit more here because no matter what age you are, you are still looking to improve, develop and keep getting better.”

Head coach Michael Flynn added: “He’s a top professional, a focal point up front and has been part of a promotion winning team and a League One team last season so has played at a higher level.