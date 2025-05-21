Hakeem Odoffin

Versatile defender Hakeem Odoffin, who played 16 times for Northampton in 2018/19, is set to have a choice of clubs to pick from this summer after opting not to sign a new deal at Rotherham United.

The 27-year-old, a popular figure among Millers supporters, ends a four-year stay at Rotherham that included a promotion from League One, an EFL Trophy win at Wembley and many impressive performances across more than 100 appearances. Odoffin played north of the border for Livingston and Hamilton after leaving Sixfields before returning to England with Rotherham in 2021.

Millers boss Matt Hamshaw said: “I want to make it explicitly clear that while we saw a big future for Haks here, he leaves with our sincere best wishes for whatever comes next.

“We’re grateful he has informed us of his decision early and been honest and transparent with us throughout the process. It’s obviously not the outcome we would have liked, but I am really keen to keep our supporters in the loop as to where we’re at both on and off the pitch.

"We’re really disappointed that Haks sees his future away from Rotherham United, but we also understand it for all the reasons he has detailed in the many discussions we have had.

“With the chairman’s backing and his own desire to try and retain the player’s services, we can rest assured that we tabled an offer and negotiated to a point which we felt as a football club represented how highly we think of Haks.

"A player of his talents will understandably have enticing offers elsewhere and his performances have been so good for a long time now that we absolutely don’t begrudge him whichever opportunity he decides to pursue.

“He has been first class for this football club both as a player and an ambassador in the community and I am 100 per cent confident that you won’t find anybody who has encountered him throughout the last four years that says otherwise.”