Ex-Cobblers are on the move

Jack Bridge.

Two former Cobblers have been on the move this week.

Striker Chris Long, who spent a season on loan with Northampton during 2017/18, has signed a two-year deal with Crewe Alexandra.

The 26-year-old had spent the previous two years at Motherwell following spells with Blackpool and Fleetwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm delighted and over the moon to get it sorted," said Long. "As soon as I heard of the interest I felt this was the right move for me and I can't wait to get started."

Meanwhile, Jack Bridge has re-signed for Southend United following a spell in non-league football with Concord Rangers and Bromley.

"It’s my home club," said Bridge. "I’ve been here for years before, still live around the corner and talking to the people here it was something I was really excited about.