Ex-Cobblers academy duo are signed up by non-league clubs for next season

‘He's still learning and I have no doubt that he's got a bright future in the Football League when he gets a full season under his belt.’
By James Heneghan
Published 13th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 10:35 BST

Jay Williams and Camron McWilliams, both of whom played for Northampton after graduating through the club’s youth system, have secured their short-term futures after putting pen to paper with a couple of non-league clubs this week.

The versatile Williams, now 22, joined the Cobblers as a 13-year-old and rose through the ranks to play 17 games for the first-time between 2018 and 2020. He’s had spells at Kettering, Wealdstone, Harrogate, AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Banbury since leaving Sixfields but this week joined National League North outfit Brackley Town for the 2023/24 season, where he’ll link up with fellow former Town youngster Morgan Roberts.

Saints boss Gavin Cowan said: “Jay is a real coup for us having had a brilliant season. We’ve managed to get ahead of a few others for his signature as he has really bought into what we want to do here. An excellent centre-half, Jay also brings some versatility in other areas too.”

Jay WilliamsJay Williams
Jay Williams
Meanwhile, McWilliams, who made one substitute appearance for Town and is the younger brother of Shaun, has extended his stay at Nuneaton Borough after a successful 18 months at the Southern League club.

The 21-year-old defender said: "I'm delighted to extend my time here for the new season with such a great club. Hopefully, we can go that one step further this season and get promoted."

Nuneaton manager Jimmy Ginnelly added: “It was a no brainer to retain him. He can play in numerous positions and, when fit, never lets us down. This season's objective is to keep him fit and I'm sure he's going to be a thorn in the opposition's half. When he goes forward, he's unstoppable.

"He's still learning and I have no doubt that he's got a bright future in the Football League when he gets a full season under his belt. Andy and I can't wait to work with him again this coming season. Hopefully, we can help him get his dream move to that big Football League.”

