Ex-Cobbler to miss out against his old club as Tranmere are hit by illness before Sixfields trip

At least three players have not been able to train this week

By James Heneghan
28 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Dec 2022, 5:08pm

Tranmere Rovers could be depleted for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two fixture against Northampton at Sixfields after being hit by illness.

Rovers will definitely be without suspended duo Jordan Turnbull and Dynel Simeu. The former Cobblers defender is currently serving a three-match ban after receiving a straight red card against Swindon Town last month, while Simeu was sent off for violent conduct during defeat to AFC Wimbledon a week later.

And Tranmere boss Micky Mellon revealed at Thursday’s pre-match press conference that Kyle Jameson, Kane Hemmings and Josh Hawkes have all been struck down by illness this week and will need to be assessed before Saturday’s game. Rovers are also monitoring some injury concerns with Joel Mumbongo, Charlie Jolley, Luke Robinson and Reece McAlear all sidelined.

While Turnbull will miss out against his old club, fellow ex-Town man Paul Lewis looks set to feature. The midfielder has three goals in all competitions this season after rejoining Tranmere from Cobblers last summer.

