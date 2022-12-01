Ex-Cobbler to miss out against his old club as Tranmere are hit by illness before Sixfields trip

Tranmere Rovers could be depleted for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two fixture against Northampton at Sixfields after being hit by illness.

Rovers will definitely be without suspended duo Jordan Turnbull and Dynel Simeu. The former Cobblers defender is currently serving a three-match ban after receiving a straight red card against Swindon Town last month, while Simeu was sent off for violent conduct during defeat to AFC Wimbledon a week later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Tranmere boss Micky Mellon revealed at Thursday’s pre-match press conference that Kyle Jameson, Kane Hemmings and Josh Hawkes have all been struck down by illness this week and will need to be assessed before Saturday’s game. Rovers are also monitoring some injury concerns with Joel Mumbongo, Charlie Jolley, Luke Robinson and Reece McAlear all sidelined.

Jordan Turnbull.