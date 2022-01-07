Ex-Cobbler Morison played a big role in Zimba's loan move from Cardiff to Cobblers

Steve Morison spent a short time working as an academy coach at Northampton in 2019.

Former Cobblers player and coach Steve Morison played a key role in Chanka Zimba's loan switch from Cardiff City to Sixfields.

Morison came through the youth setup at Northampton in the early noughties and returned to the club's academy to work as a coach alongside U18s boss Jon Brady following his retirement in 2019.

The 38-year-old then moved to south Wales where he worked closely with Zimba in Cardiff's academy before taking over as first-team manager in November, with the 20-year-old striker subsequently handed his Championship debut against Preston North End.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"For me, I feel it's important to get more experience playing men's football," said Zimba following confirmation of his loan move to Northampton.

"My manager back at Cardiff, Steve Morison, obviously has links to this club and we felt it was a good opportunity for me and I'm delighted to have got the deal over the line.

"He spoke very highly of the club and the work they do with young players and young strikers.

"Morro has recommended me to come here and I'm excited for the challenge ahead."

Morison and Zimba would also have been impressed by the work Brady and his coaching staff did with Kion Etete.

The young striker, who has now been recalled by parent club Tottenham, improved significantly during his short time at the club after joining on loan in the summer.

"As a young player, I just want to play football," Zimba added. "It's what I love to do.

"I know what happened (with Kion Etete) and I'm hungry to learn every day. I love playing football so if I can do that and learn at the same time, it'll help make me a better player and a better person.