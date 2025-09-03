Ex-Cobbler Josh Eppiah returns to English football with National League side

Josh Eppiah celebrates after scoring his first and his side's third goal during the Sky Bet League Two match between Leyton Orient and Northampton Town at The Breyer Group Stadium on April 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

One-time Cobbler Josh Eppiah is back in English football after making the move to non-league Morecambe from Brazilian side Amazonas.

Now 26, Eppiah impressed during his first loan spell with Northampton after joining from Leicester in January 2022, scoring twice in 14 games, and he earned another stint the following summer, but injury ruined his 2022/23 campaign. He then headed to south America and now joins two fellow ex-Cobblers at Morecambe in Paul Lewis and Joe Nuttall.

Morecambe manager Ashvir Singh Johal said: “Very, very happy that Josh has decided to join us since returning from Brazil. He’s had other opportunities across Europe, but he’s someone that we wanted to get into the building. The fans will really love watching him play. He is an exciting player, very fast, very direct. He’s had experience not only in England, but abroad too. So I think he’s going to really add a lot of excitement to our team.

Eppiah has taken the number 22 shirt for the Shrimps and he will be available subject to international clearance.