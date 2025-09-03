Ex-Cobbler Josh Eppiah returns to English football with National League side
Now 26, Eppiah impressed during his first loan spell with Northampton after joining from Leicester in January 2022, scoring twice in 14 games, and he earned another stint the following summer, but injury ruined his 2022/23 campaign. He then headed to south America and now joins two fellow ex-Cobblers at Morecambe in Paul Lewis and Joe Nuttall.
Morecambe manager Ashvir Singh Johal said: “Very, very happy that Josh has decided to join us since returning from Brazil. He’s had other opportunities across Europe, but he’s someone that we wanted to get into the building. The fans will really love watching him play. He is an exciting player, very fast, very direct. He’s had experience not only in England, but abroad too. So I think he’s going to really add a lot of excitement to our team.
Eppiah has taken the number 22 shirt for the Shrimps and he will be available subject to international clearance.