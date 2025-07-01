Ex-Cobbler joins non-league outfit

Dominic Revan

Former Northampton defender Dominic Revan has joined National League South side Salisbury.

The 24-year-old played six times on loan for Cobblers in 2021/22 and spent the last season and a half with Hampton & Richmond, initially signing on loan from Barnet in December 2023, before joining permanently in January 2024.

Revan can play at both right-back and centre-back and began his career at Aston Villa, making his full debut captaining the side in an FA Cup third round tie against Liverpool. Whilst with Villa, he spent time at Weymouth in the National League and with Northampton in League Two, before moving to Barnet in the National League in 2022.

Salisbury manager Brian Dutton said: “I’m delighted to get Dom over the line. I’ve been pursuing him all summer and finally got him. Dom is a marquee signing, he won numerous awards at Hampton last season, and his team-mates Mike and Josh couldn’t speak highly enough about him. He is a dynamic right-back and can also play centre-back. I’m sure the Salisbury faithful will love watching him grace the RayMac this season.”