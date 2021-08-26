Ex-Cobbler Chukwuemeka triggers add-on clause after making debut for Aston Villa
Striker replaced his younger brother during League Cup tie
Former Cobblers academy striker Caleb Chukwuemeka made his debut for Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.
Named on the bench at Holker Street, the 19-year-old replaced younger brother Carney, another ex-Cobbler, with 17 minutes to play.
Already 4-0 up on Barrow when he came on, Chukwuemeka had a hand in Villa's fifth goal shortly after his introduction, bursting down the left-wing before Frederic Guilbert eventually smashed in.
Villa won the came 6-0 to cruise through to round three of the Carabao Cup.
Chukwuemeka's debut triggered one of several add-ons Northampton negotiated when the young striker made his move to the midlands earlier in the month. The club are also due a fee for Carney making his first Villa start after he left Sixfields under the Elite Player Performance Plan in 2016.