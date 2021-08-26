Ex-Cobbler Chukwuemeka triggers add-on clause after making debut for Aston Villa

Striker replaced his younger brother during League Cup tie

By James Heneghan
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 11:26 am
Caleb Chukwuemeka celebrates with his new team-mates. Picture: Getty.

Former Cobblers academy striker Caleb Chukwuemeka made his debut for Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.

Named on the bench at Holker Street, the 19-year-old replaced younger brother Carney, another ex-Cobbler, with 17 minutes to play.

Already 4-0 up on Barrow when he came on, Chukwuemeka had a hand in Villa's fifth goal shortly after his introduction, bursting down the left-wing before Frederic Guilbert eventually smashed in.

Villa won the came 6-0 to cruise through to round three of the Carabao Cup.

Chukwuemeka's debut triggered one of several add-ons Northampton negotiated when the young striker made his move to the midlands earlier in the month. The club are also due a fee for Carney making his first Villa start after he left Sixfields under the Elite Player Performance Plan in 2016.