Everything you need to know about the FA Cup second round draw
Cobblers or Cambridge are ball 16 in tonight's draw
The draw for the second round proper of the Emirates FA Cup will take place this evening (Monday, November 8).
The draw will be shown live on ITV4 at around 9.30pm following their coverage of the final tie of the first round between Dagenham & Redbridge and Salford City.
Ties in the second round will take place across the weekend of Friday, December 3, through to Monday, December 6, and Northampton Town or Cambridge United will be ball number 16 in the draw.
The two teams played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Sixfields on Saturday and will meet again in a replay at the Abbey Stadium next Tuesday.
Elsewhere in the FA Cup, the first round threw up a few upsets, the biggest of which saw St Albans City dump out League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers on Sunday evening.
Mansfield stunned Sunderland while minnows Buxton beat fellow non-league side York with a 1-0 win in their first game in the competition proper in almost 60 years.
This season sees the return of replays, up to and including the fourth round of the competition, and so far 12 ties have ended in stalemate.
Winners of first round games will net more than £22,000 with victory in the second round worth an extra £34,000.
Ball numbers for the second-round draw:
1. Bradford City or Exeter City
2. Mansfield Town
3. Sutton United
4. Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle
5. Dagenham & Redbridge or Salford City
6. Carlisle United
7. Yeovil Town
8. Doncaster Rovers
9. Rotherham United
10. Portsmouth
11. Gillingham or Cheltenham Town
12. Morecambe
13. Barrow
14. Burton Albion
15. Colchester United
16. NORTHAMPTON TOWN OR CAMBRIDGE UNITED
17. St Albans City
18. Shrewsbury Town
19. FC Halifax Town
20. Chesterfield
21. Rochdale or Notts County
22. Kidderminster Harriers
23. Wigan Athletic or Solihull Moors
24. Boreham Wood
25. Buxton
26. Ipswich Town or Oldham Athletic
27. AFC Wimbledon
28. Harrogate Town
29. Hartlepool United or Wycombe Wanderers
30. Walsall
31. Swindon Town
32. Bolton Wanderers or Stockport County
33. Charlton Athletic
34. Oxford United or Bristol Rovers
35. Tranmere Rovers
36. Leyton Orient
37. Milton Keynes Dons or Stevenage
38. Lincoln City
39. Port Vale
40. Gateshead or Altrincham