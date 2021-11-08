Everything you need to know about the FA Cup second round draw

Second round ties will be held in early December.

The draw for the second round proper of the Emirates FA Cup will take place this evening (Monday, November 8).

The draw will be shown live on ITV4 at around 9.30pm following their coverage of the final tie of the first round between Dagenham & Redbridge and Salford City.

Ties in the second round will take place across the weekend of Friday, December 3, through to Monday, December 6, and Northampton Town or Cambridge United will be ball number 16 in the draw.

The two teams played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Sixfields on Saturday and will meet again in a replay at the Abbey Stadium next Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the FA Cup, the first round threw up a few upsets, the biggest of which saw St Albans City dump out League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers on Sunday evening.

Mansfield stunned Sunderland while minnows Buxton beat fellow non-league side York with a 1-0 win in their first game in the competition proper in almost 60 years.

This season sees the return of replays, up to and including the fourth round of the competition, and so far 12 ties have ended in stalemate.

Winners of first round games will net more than £22,000 with victory in the second round worth an extra £34,000.

Ball numbers for the second-round draw:

1. Bradford City or Exeter City

2. Mansfield Town

3. Sutton United

4. Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle

5. Dagenham & Redbridge or Salford City

6. Carlisle United

7. Yeovil Town

8. Doncaster Rovers

9. Rotherham United

10. Portsmouth

11. Gillingham or Cheltenham Town

12. Morecambe

13. Barrow

14. Burton Albion

15. Colchester United

16. NORTHAMPTON TOWN OR CAMBRIDGE UNITED

17. St Albans City

18. Shrewsbury Town

19. FC Halifax Town

20. Chesterfield

21. Rochdale or Notts County

22. Kidderminster Harriers

23. Wigan Athletic or Solihull Moors

24. Boreham Wood

25. Buxton

26. Ipswich Town or Oldham Athletic

27. AFC Wimbledon

28. Harrogate Town

29. Hartlepool United or Wycombe Wanderers

30. Walsall

31. Swindon Town

32. Bolton Wanderers or Stockport County

33. Charlton Athletic

34. Oxford United or Bristol Rovers

35. Tranmere Rovers

36. Leyton Orient

37. Milton Keynes Dons or Stevenage

38. Lincoln City

39. Port Vale