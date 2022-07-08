League Two clubs have been busy this summer.

Every signing made by League Two clubs this summer

Managers from across League Two have spent the past few weeks putting together their squads for the 2022/23 EFL season.

Friday, 8th July 2022, 5:36 pm
Updated Friday, 8th July 2022, 5:55 pm

Check out the gallery below to discover which clubs have been busy and who’s lagging behind...

1. AFC Wimbledon

Permanent: Alex Pearce (Millwall), Chris Gunter (Charlton)

2. Barrow

Permanent: Billy Waters (Halifax), Solomon Nwabuokei (Woking), Tyrell Warren (Halifax), Sam Foley (Tranmere), Richie Bennett (Sutton), George Ray (Exeter). Loan: Sam McClelland (Chelsea).

3. Bradford City

Permanent: Jamie Walker (Hearts), Harry Lewis (Southampton), Jake Young (Forest Green), Matt Platt (Barrow), Emmanuel Osadebe (Walsall), Harry Chapman (Blackburn), Richie Smallwood (Hull), Timi Odusina (Hartlepool). Loan: Romoney Crichlow (Huddersfield), Kian Harratt (Huddersfield).

4. Carlisle United

Permanent: Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic), Thomas Holy (Ipswich), Ryan Edmondson (Leeds). Loan: Ben Barclay (Stockport), Sonny Hylton (loan).

