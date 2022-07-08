Every signing made by League Two clubs this summer

Check out the gallery below to discover which clubs have been busy and who’s lagging behind...
1. AFC Wimbledon
Permanent: Alex Pearce (Millwall), Chris Gunter (Charlton)
Photo: Alex Davidson
2. Barrow
Permanent: Billy Waters (Halifax), Solomon Nwabuokei (Woking), Tyrell Warren (Halifax), Sam Foley (Tranmere), Richie Bennett (Sutton), George Ray (Exeter). Loan: Sam McClelland (Chelsea).
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Bradford City
Permanent: Jamie Walker (Hearts), Harry Lewis (Southampton), Jake Young (Forest Green), Matt Platt (Barrow), Emmanuel Osadebe (Walsall), Harry Chapman (Blackburn), Richie Smallwood (Hull), Timi Odusina (Hartlepool). Loan: Romoney Crichlow (Huddersfield), Kian Harratt (Huddersfield).
Photo: George Wood
4. Carlisle United
Permanent: Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic), Thomas Holy (Ipswich), Ryan Edmondson (Leeds). Loan: Ben Barclay (Stockport), Sonny Hylton (loan).
Photo: Pete Norton