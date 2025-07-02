Sixfieldsplaceholder image
Sixfields

Every signing made by League One clubs so far this summer

By James Heneghan
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 09:14 BST
League One clubs have been busy assembling their squads for the 2025/26 season.

The summer transfer window has been open for a number of weeks and all-but one club has made at least one signing so far.

In: Alistair Smith (Lincoln, Free). Out: James Tilley (Wycombe, free); Josh Neufville (Bradford City, free); James Ball (Swindon, free).

1. AFC Wimbledon

In: Murphy Cooper (QPR, loan, pictured). Out: Stephen Humprhys (Bradford, free); Conor McCarthy (Northampton, free).

2. Barnsley

In: Niall Ennis (Stoke, undisclosed, pictured); George Honeyman (Millwall, free); Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday, free); Fraser Horsfall (Stockport County, free). Out: Matthew Pennington (Bradford City, free); Jake Beesley (Burton, undisclosed); Oliver Norburn (Notts County, free); Sonny Carey (Charlton, free); Jordan Gabriel (Port Vale, free).

3. Blackpool

In: Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea, loan); Richard Taylor (St Mirren, free, pictured); Charlie Warren (Felixstowe & Walton Utd, undisclosed); Xavier Simons (Hull City, undisclosed); Sam Dalby (Wrexham, free). Out: Aaron Collins (MK Dons, undisclosed); Gethin Jones (MK Dons, free); Nathan Baxter (Watford, free).

4. Bolton Wanderers

