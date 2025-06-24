It's been a summer of change at Sixfieldsplaceholder image
Every Northampton Town player under contract and how long each of their deals run for

By James Heneghan
Published 24th Jun 2025, 14:49 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 14:49 BST
It’s been a busy summer already at Sixfields with eight new players joining Cobblers, 11 being released, three signing new deals and two opting to leave.

With that in mind, here’s a squad update as pre-season gets underway. Every player currently under contract is listed below...

Under contract until 2026 after triggering an option in his previous deal

1. Lee Burge

Under contract until 2026 after triggering an option in his previous deal Photo: Pete Norton

The new goalkeeper has signed a deal until 2026

2. Ross Fitzsimons

The new goalkeeper has signed a deal until 2026 Photo: Jamie Duncan

The summer signing from Coventry has penned a contract until 2027

3. Jack Burroughs

The summer signing from Coventry has penned a contract until 2027 Photo: Pete Norton

The currently injured skipper has signed a new deal until 2026

4. Jon Guthrie

The currently injured skipper has signed a new deal until 2026 Photo: David Rogers

