Every Northampton Town player under contract and how long each of their deals run for

With that in mind, here’s a squad update as pre-season gets underway. Every player currently under contract is listed below...
1. Lee Burge
Under contract until 2026 after triggering an option in his previous deal Photo: Pete Norton
2. Ross Fitzsimons
The new goalkeeper has signed a deal until 2026 Photo: Jamie Duncan
3. Jack Burroughs
The summer signing from Coventry has penned a contract until 2027 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
The currently injured skipper has signed a new deal until 2026 Photo: David Rogers
