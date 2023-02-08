Everyone will have their own opinion of what makes a good stadium visit and which is the best matchday experience in League Two.

Some will think that big grounds like Valley Parade will take the title while other fans will no doubt prefer trips to more old school grounds like Harrogate Town and Sutton United.

Modern arenas like Doncaster will hit the mark for some fans for its impressive facilities, while it’s all about the atmosphere for others.

Good locations for food, transport and pubs will be key factors for other fans, with Mansfield’s One Call Stadium always scoring well on those fronts.

There’s no definitive answer but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in League Two according to ratings by fans on Google. All ratings are out of five stars.

1 . AFC Wimbledon - Cherry Red Records Stadium Rated: 4.7 (98 reviews) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

2 . Leyton Orient - The Breyer Group Stadium Rated: 4.6 (727 reviews) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Tranmere Rovers - Prenton Park Rated: 4.5 (491 reviews) Photo: Getty Photo Sales

4 . Stockport County - Edgeley Park Rated: 4.4 (481 reviews) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales