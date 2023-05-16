It’s that time of year again when clubs in England decide who to keep and who to let go ahead of the summer transfer window.
Over half of the 24 clubs in League Two have announced their retained lists so far, including the Cobblers. Here’s a complete rundown of which players will be free agents this summer...
1. AFC Wimbledon
Released - Dylan Adjei-Hersey, Elliott Bolton, Aaron Cosgrave, David Fisher, Kwaku Frimpong, Luke Jenkins, George Marsh Photo: Alex Davidson
2. Barrow
Released - Scott Moloney, David Moyo, Mark Ellis, Joe Grayson, Solomon Nwabuokei, Benni Smales-Braithwaite, Pawel Zuk, Patrick Brough Photo: Lewis Storey
3. Colchester United
Released - Ryan Clampin, Luke Chambers, Tommy Smith, Luke Hannant, Cole Skuse, Alan Judge, Freddie Sears, Kieran O’Hara, Tom Eastman, Lordon Akolbire, Emyr Huws, Billy Cracknell, Harvey Sayer, Lion Bello, Benedict Bioletti Photo: Pete Norton
4. Crewe Alexandra
Released - Callum Ainley, David Amoo, Sean Lawton, Kelvin Mellor Photo: Christopher Furlong