League Two retained lists

Every League Two retained list announced so far

It’s that time of year again when clubs in England decide who to keep and who to let go ahead of the summer transfer window.

By James Heneghan
Published 16th May 2023, 12:55 BST

Over half of the 24 clubs in League Two have announced their retained lists so far, including the Cobblers. Here’s a complete rundown of which players will be free agents this summer...

Released - Dylan Adjei-Hersey, Elliott Bolton, Aaron Cosgrave, David Fisher, Kwaku Frimpong, Luke Jenkins, George Marsh

1. AFC Wimbledon

Released - Dylan Adjei-Hersey, Elliott Bolton, Aaron Cosgrave, David Fisher, Kwaku Frimpong, Luke Jenkins, George Marsh Photo: Alex Davidson

Released - Scott Moloney, David Moyo, Mark Ellis, Joe Grayson, Solomon Nwabuokei, Benni Smales-Braithwaite, Pawel Zuk, Patrick Brough

2. Barrow

Released - Scott Moloney, David Moyo, Mark Ellis, Joe Grayson, Solomon Nwabuokei, Benni Smales-Braithwaite, Pawel Zuk, Patrick Brough Photo: Lewis Storey

Released - Ryan Clampin, Luke Chambers, Tommy Smith, Luke Hannant, Cole Skuse, Alan Judge, Freddie Sears, Kieran O’Hara, Tom Eastman, Lordon Akolbire, Emyr Huws, Billy Cracknell, Harvey Sayer, Lion Bello, Benedict Bioletti

3. Colchester United

Released - Ryan Clampin, Luke Chambers, Tommy Smith, Luke Hannant, Cole Skuse, Alan Judge, Freddie Sears, Kieran O’Hara, Tom Eastman, Lordon Akolbire, Emyr Huws, Billy Cracknell, Harvey Sayer, Lion Bello, Benedict Bioletti Photo: Pete Norton

Released - Callum Ainley, David Amoo, Sean Lawton, Kelvin Mellor

4. Crewe Alexandra

Released - Callum Ainley, David Amoo, Sean Lawton, Kelvin Mellor Photo: Christopher Furlong

