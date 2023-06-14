News you can trust since 1931
Sixfields Stadium has a capacity of 7,798.Sixfields Stadium has a capacity of 7,798.
Every League One stadium ranked by capacity and how Northampton Town's Sixfields Stadium compares to Cambridge United, Cheltenham Town, Burton Albion and Exeter City - picture gallery

There are some cracking grounds in League One once again next season, grounds that wouldn’t be out of place in the Premier League.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Jun 2023, 15:54 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 16:16 BST

Reading, the DW Stadium and Blackpool join the league with stadiums that have all hosted Premier League football along with the likes of Pride Park, The Valley and the University of Bolton Stadium.

Next season the total capacity in League One will be 366,616 with a league capacity average of 14,665.

But which club’s have the smallest and biggest grounds. Here we rank each stadium from biggest to smallest.

(The stats are provided via the footballgroundmap.com website.)

Let us know which are your favourite grounds to visit around the league and why via our social media channels.

Get your daily Cobblers news here.

33,597

1. Pride Park (Derby County)

33,597 Photo: Malcolm Couzens

28,723

2. The University of Bolton Stadium (Bolton Wanderers)

28,723 Photo: Jan Kruger

27,111

3. The Valley (Charlton Athletic)

27,111 Photo: Alex Pantling

25,138

4. DW Stadium (Wigan Athletic)

25,138 Photo: Matt McNulty

