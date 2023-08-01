News you can trust since 1931
Every League One club’s relegation odds with Betfair and the price you can get on Northampton Town, Burton Albion, Carlisle United, Cheltenham Town and Leyton Orient ahead of the opening day - picture gallery

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 1st Aug 2023, 13:00 BST

The Bookies expect Cobblers to have a tough season as they look to consolidate in League One.

They are expected to be fighting it out with the likes of Carlisle United, Fleetwood Town, Cheltenham Town, Wigan and Stevenage.

Here are the full relegation odds for every team.

66/1

1. Derby County

66/1 Photo: PAUL ELLIS

50/1

2. Bolton Wanderers

50/1 Photo: Tom Dulat

25/1

3. Peterborough United

25/1 Photo: Joe Dent

25/1

4. Portsmouth

25/1 Photo: Alex Pantling

