Every League One club’s relegation odds with Betfair and the price you can get on Northampton Town, Burton Albion, Carlisle United, Cheltenham Town and Leyton Orient ahead of the opening day - picture gallery
You can get 7/4 on Northampton to go down this season with Betfair.
The Bookies expect Cobblers to have a tough season as they look to consolidate in League One.
They are expected to be fighting it out with the likes of Carlisle United, Fleetwood Town, Cheltenham Town, Wigan and Stevenage.
Here are the full relegation odds for every team.
