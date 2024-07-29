A Northampton Town adult season-ticket currently costs £410.A Northampton Town adult season-ticket currently costs £410.
Every League One club's cheapest adult season ticket - where Northampton Town, Lincoln City, Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic, Wycombe Wanderers and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th Jul 2024, 11:46 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 11:53 BST
Watching League One football can still offer some pretty good value.

Cobblers will very soon test themselves once again at League One level after last season’s solid season of consolidation. They currently have adult season-tickets priced at £410.

But which clubs offer the best value deals and which set of fans will have to save that bit harder. Here we look at ticket pricing around the league.

Prices are based on the cheapest adult season-ticket run from most expensive to cheapest.

£525

1. Shrewsbury Town

£525Photo: Naomi Baker

£465

2. Stockport County

£465Photo: Jess Hornby

£459

3. Barnsley

£459Photo: Pete Norton

£445

4. Rotherham United

£445Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

