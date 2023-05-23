News you can trust since 1931
Keshi Anderson

Every former Cobbler who is set to be a free agent this summer

Take a look at the all the ex-Cobblers who are out of contract and could be available on a free transfer this summer.
By James Heneghan
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:01 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 10:01 BST

Would you take any of them back at Sixfields?

Released by League One-bound Blackpool after an injury-hit season. Spent six months on loan with Cobblers in 2017.

1. Keshi Anderson

Released by League One-bound Blackpool after an injury-hit season. Spent six months on loan with Cobblers in 2017. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Released by League Two champions Leyton Orient. Had two years at Sixfields between 2019 and 2021

2. Harry Smith

Released by League Two champions Leyton Orient. Had two years at Sixfields between 2019 and 2021 Photo: Pete Norton

Released by Portsmouth after three years at Fratton Park. Started his career with Northampton

3. Michael Jacobs

Released by Portsmouth after three years at Fratton Park. Started his career with Northampton Photo: Justin Setterfield

Released by Doncaster after an error-strewn season. Endured a torrid time with Cobblers when the club were relegated from League One in 2021

4. Jonathan Mitchell

Released by Doncaster after an error-strewn season. Endured a torrid time with Cobblers when the club were relegated from League One in 2021 Photo: Pete Norton

