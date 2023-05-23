Take a look at the all the ex-Cobblers who are out of contract and could be available on a free transfer this summer.
1. Keshi Anderson
Released by League One-bound Blackpool after an injury-hit season. Spent six months on loan with Cobblers in 2017. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
2. Harry Smith
Released by League Two champions Leyton Orient. Had two years at Sixfields between 2019 and 2021 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Michael Jacobs
Released by Portsmouth after three years at Fratton Park. Started his career with Northampton Photo: Justin Setterfield
4. Jonathan Mitchell
Released by Doncaster after an error-strewn season. Endured a torrid time with Cobblers when the club were relegated from League One in 2021 Photo: Pete Norton