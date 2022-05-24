John Marquis was released by Lincoln City despite only joining the Imps in January.

Every former Cobbler who is set to be a free agent this summer

Take a look at the all the ex-Cobblers who are out of contract and could be available for a free this summer.

By James Heneghan
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 11:25 am
Updated Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 12:47 pm

Would you take any of them back at Sixfields?

1. Vadaine Oliver

The striker has been linked with a move up north after leaving Gillingham. He scored 31 goals across two seasons at Priestfield.

Photo: James Chance

Photo Sales

2. David Cornell

The goalkeeper was let go by Posh after their relegation to League One. He joined United last summer.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. Michael Jacobs

In talks with Pompey over a new deal but is wanted by a number of clubs, including the Cobblers (reportedly)

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales

4. John Marquis

Released by Lincoln after a short six-month stint. Cobblers fans would no doubt welcome him back to Sixfields with open arms but he'll be wanting to stay in League One and has been linked with Charlton.

Photo: Robin Jones

Photo Sales
Sixfields
Next Page
Page 1 of 5