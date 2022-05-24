Every former Cobbler who is set to be a free agent this summer

Would you take any of them back at Sixfields?
1. Vadaine Oliver
The striker has been linked with a move up north after leaving Gillingham. He scored 31 goals across two seasons at Priestfield.
Photo: James Chance
2. David Cornell
The goalkeeper was let go by Posh after their relegation to League One. He joined United last summer.
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Michael Jacobs
In talks with Pompey over a new deal but is wanted by a number of clubs, including the Cobblers (reportedly)
Photo: Jason Brown
4. John Marquis
Released by Lincoln after a short six-month stint. Cobblers fans would no doubt welcome him back to Sixfields with open arms but he'll be wanting to stay in League One and has been linked with Charlton.
Photo: Robin Jones