John-Joe O'Toole

Every former Cobbler who has been released so far this summer

A number of ex-Cobblers will be free agents this summer having been released by their clubs at the end of the season.
By James Heneghan
Published 8th May 2024, 11:04 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 11:05 BST

Here’s a list of former Town players who have been let go...

Released by Barrow after they missed out on the League Two play-offs

1. Sam Foley

Released by Barrow after they missed out on the League Two play-offs Photo: Pete Norton

Released by Sutton United following their relegation to non-league

2. Harry Beautyman

Released by Sutton United following their relegation to non-league Photo: Pete Norton

Released by Mansfield after their promotion to League One

3. John-Joe O'Toole

Released by Mansfield after their promotion to League One Photo: Pete Norton

Let go by Wrexham after they too were automatically promoted from League Two

4. Ben Tozer

Let go by Wrexham after they too were automatically promoted from League Two Photo: PAUL ELLIS

