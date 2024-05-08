Here’s a list of former Town players who have been let go...
1. Sam Foley
Released by Barrow after they missed out on the League Two play-offs Photo: Pete Norton
2. Harry Beautyman
Released by Sutton United following their relegation to non-league Photo: Pete Norton
3. John-Joe O'Toole
Released by Mansfield after their promotion to League One Photo: Pete Norton
4. Ben Tozer
Let go by Wrexham after they too were automatically promoted from League Two Photo: PAUL ELLIS
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.