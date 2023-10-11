News you can trust since 1931
Every Cobblers player graded for their performances in League One this season

Cobblers have two weeks to rest, reset and reflect on the opening two months of the season after Saturday’s game against Portsmouth was postponed due to international call-ups.
By James Heneghan
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:04 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST

Town have played better than their league position (17th) suggests, winning four and losing six – all by just one goal – of their opening 11 league games. They are just three points off the top 10 and currently five above the bottom four. Here’s how we grade every player so far (minimum three league starts)….

Has had a mixed time of it since missing the first month of the season due to injury. Kept a clean sheet at Exeter but made errors against Reading and Barnsley, although did produce some excellent saves in both games. May also feel he should have kept out Shrewsbury's winner. He's a good goalkeeper going through a tricky period... C

1. Lee Burge

Has had a mixed time of it since missing the first month of the season due to injury. Kept a clean sheet at Exeter but made errors against Reading and Barnsley, although did produce some excellent saves in both games. May also feel he should have kept out Shrewsbury's winner. He's a good goalkeeper going through a tricky period... C

The teenager was thrown into the deep end in his first EFL loan but did well in the main before Burge returned, keeping clean sheets against Peterborough and Cheltenham... C+

2. Max Thompson

The teenager was thrown into the deep end in his first EFL loan but did well in the main before Burge returned, keeping clean sheets against Peterborough and Cheltenham... C+

Very solid at right-back and has hardly put a foot wrong from a defensive viewpoint. Been decent in possession but could still offer more going forward. Has started all 11 league games but is yet to finish any of them... B+

3. Akin Odimayo

Very solid at right-back and has hardly put a foot wrong from a defensive viewpoint. Been decent in possession but could still offer more going forward. Has started all 11 league games but is yet to finish any of them... B+

Looks an increasingly astute piece of business. Mostly coped well against some difficult opponents and he's been a consistent attacking threat, having four or five decent chances to score before finally getting his goal against Exeter. Also one of only two ever-presents... A

4. Patrick Brough

Looks an increasingly astute piece of business. Mostly coped well against some difficult opponents and he's been a consistent attacking threat, having four or five decent chances to score before finally getting his goal against Exeter. Also one of only two ever-presents... A

