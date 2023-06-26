Every Cobblers player currently under contract for the 2023/24 League One season
With Ali Koiki and Max Dyche recently penning new deals, and Patrick Brough arriving on a two-year contract from Barrow, Cobblers' squad is already taking shape as pre-season testing begins.
By James Heneghan
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:33 BST
Town have a healthy number of players under contract ahead of their 2023/24 League One campaign but with the squad looking short on numbers in several positions – particularly in attack – manager Jon Brady and his recruitment team still have work to do. Here's a rundown of every player that's currently under contract for next season...
