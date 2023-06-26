News you can trust since 1931
Cobblers could field a strong starting XI despite only signing one player so far this summer

Every Cobblers player currently under contract for the 2023/24 League One season

With Ali Koiki and Max Dyche recently penning new deals, and Patrick Brough arriving on a two-year contract from Barrow, Cobblers' squad is already taking shape as pre-season testing begins.
By James Heneghan
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:33 BST

Town have a healthy number of players under contract ahead of their 2023/24 League One campaign but with the squad looking short on numbers in several positions – particularly in attack – manager Jon Brady and his recruitment team still have work to do. Here's a rundown of every player that's currently under contract for next season...

Certain to start the season as Town's number one

1. GK: Lee Burge

Certain to start the season as Town's number one Photo: Pete Norton

Should return from injury during pre-season

2. RB: Aaron McGowan

Should return from injury during pre-season Photo: Pete Norton

The breakout star of last season

3. RB: Harvey Lintott

The breakout star of last season Photo: PETE NORTON

Impressed in flashes but needs to stay fit

4. RB/CB: Akin Odimayo

Impressed in flashes but needs to stay fit Photo: Pete Norton

