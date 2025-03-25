Northampton Town fans have given some great backing to the side throughout this season's relegation battle.placeholder image
Northampton Town fans have given some great backing to the side throughout this season's relegation battle.

Every club's average crowd as 4.4m fans flock to League One games this season - where Northampton Town, Lincoln City, Exeter City and Bristol Rovers rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 25th Mar 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 16:34 BST
It’s not been a tough season for battling Northampton Town.

But the Cobblers fans have shown their love for our brilliant club throughout the season and stuck with the side during the relegation battle.

Cobblers still have work to do to secure League One football next season and they are going to need the backing of the fans every step of the way.

Around the league 4.435m fans have watched games this season at an average crowd of 9,952 as we enter the business stage of the season.

So how do the average crowds at Cobblers compare to teams around them? Here we take a look at the crowds for every League One side, running from highest to lowest. (Figures are the external website footballwebpates.co.uk and are correct as of March 25)

26,262

1. Birmingham City

26,262 Photo: Getty Images

21, 427

2. Bolton Wanderers

21, 427 Photo: Getty Images

18,760

3. Huddersfield Town

18,760 Photo: Getty Images

14,569

4. Charlton Athletic

14,569 Photo: Getty Images

