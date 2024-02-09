Evatt wary of Cobblers threat as bad weather disrupts Bolton's preparations
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bolton Wanderers will be without captain Ricardo Santos for Saturday’s League One fixture against Northampton, with the defender set to return to training next week.
Ian Evatt’s men have picked up no further problems this week, however, after Tuesday’s game against Cambridge United was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch after just nine minutes. Goalkeeper Nathan Baxter is improving after a wrist injury sustained against Barnsley. Instead, freezing temperatures on the training ground have been the main issue as they prepare for the trip to Sixfields.
“We haven’t got any more injuries – hypothermia might have been the main concern this morning after the weather at Lostock,” Evatt told the Bolton News. “It was heavy going.
"Nathan’s wrist has settled really well, the swelling has more of less completely gone now, and he is fit to play. Rico is doing really well, I would think he will be back out on the grass next week and then playing again in a week to 10 days.”
On facing Northampton, Evatt added: “They have had a really good first season back in League One and some good results. I think just of late they have had a patch of injuries like us, some key players, and I don’t know how that is going to change of affect what they will do. It will be a challenging place to go.”