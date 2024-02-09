Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bolton Wanderers will be without captain Ricardo Santos for Saturday’s League One fixture against Northampton, with the defender set to return to training next week.

Ian Evatt’s men have picked up no further problems this week, however, after Tuesday’s game against Cambridge United was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch after just nine minutes. Goalkeeper Nathan Baxter is improving after a wrist injury sustained against Barnsley. Instead, freezing temperatures on the training ground have been the main issue as they prepare for the trip to Sixfields.

“We haven’t got any more injuries – hypothermia might have been the main concern this morning after the weather at Lostock,” Evatt told the Bolton News. “It was heavy going.

Ian Evatt

"Nathan’s wrist has settled really well, the swelling has more of less completely gone now, and he is fit to play. Rico is doing really well, I would think he will be back out on the grass next week and then playing again in a week to 10 days.”