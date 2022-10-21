Stevenage manager Steve Evans believes Cobblers ‘should be in League One’ after saying that what happened on the final day of last season ‘has no place in football’ regarding Scunthorpe United’s team selection.

Northampton started the final day in third and looked to have done enough to return to League One by beating Barrow 3-1, but they missed out in the most dramatic of circumstances with Bristol Rovers thrashing a weakened Scunthorpe side 7-0 to win promotion by just a single goal.

Cobblers then lost out in the play-offs but they have started this season well and sit third going into Saturday’s clash with Evans’ table-topping Boro.

Steve Evans

"Listen, they should be in League One,” said Evans. “You know that, I know that and the EFL know that. Everyone knows that apart from Bristol Rovers fans.

"What happen to them on the last day of the season, with the weakness of the Scunthorpe team, has got no place in football. But it happened."

Earlier in the week, Evans claimed he attempted to sign ‘three or four’ players in the summer transfer window who eventually went on to join Northampton. He has now revealed who those players were.

He added: “I spoke to Danny Rose in the summer who joined us and three or four other lads as well. I had a chat with Shaun McWilliams who re-signed for Northampton and also Harvey Lintott who I handed a debut to at Gillingham. I called Harvey but he had just signed for Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ryan Haynes was another one in talks with us but at the last minute he got a counter-offer from Northampton and picked them and I understand why – Stevenage have battled relegation in the last few seasons while Northampton cruelly missed out on promotion on the last day. Of course decisions were going to go against us.