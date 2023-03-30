Steve Evans

Stevenage manager Steve Evans has reiterated his belief that the Cobblers ‘should already be in League One’ after the ‘shambles’ of last season, and says he has real ‘admiration’ for the job Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood are doing at Sixfields.

Evans was outspoken about the events that led to Northampton missing out on promotion to Bristol Rovers on the final day of last season prior to the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign. Rovers went up on goal difference after beating a weakened Scunthorpe side 7-0.

And the Boro boss was at it again ahead of Saturday’s crucial fixture at Sixfields.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again, they should already be in League One after what happened last season,” said Evans. “It was a shambles what went on. They should have been promoted.

"For them to bounce back and for Jon and Colin to the job they are doing, they deserve nothing but my applause. But Saturday is a separate battle altogether and it’s as tough as it gets.

"I think we went toe-to-toe with each other earlier in the season and I said at the time that Northampton would certainly challenge for promotion with the squad Jon has available.

"It's not just the quality within their squad, it's the totality. I think I read that he said he could be missing 10 or 11 players against us – if we missed 10 or 11 players, we'd be playing seven-a-side at Sixfields!

"But they are a really good side and they will have a good support behind them and I have nothing but admiration for Jon and in particular Colin Calderwood. They have a lot of good players and players I know really well personally.”

Emotions ran high after Town’s dramatic 3-2 victory in the reverse fixture at Stevenage, with Evans believing Cobblers had taken their celebrations too far following Shaun McWilliams' late winner.

"I don't think that will have an impact on Saturday,” added the Scot. “One or two things were said but Jon Brady made contact with me three or four times and we spoke about it.

"Jon and I have known each other a long time. He's played against my teams and he was a real good player and a real good character and he also shows character when there's been a bit of an injustice when one or two things are said.

"He called me and I would do the same if it was one of my lads. He's a really good professional and so is Colin. I would regard Colin as a real good friend of mine.