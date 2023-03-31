Evans piles the pressure on Cobblers by claiming they have 'big resources' and are 'expected' to win promotion

Steve Evans

Stevenage boss Steve Evans has attempted to ramp up the pressure on Northampton by claiming they have ‘big resources’ and are ‘expected’ to win promotion this season ahead of tomorrow’s pivotal fixture in the League Two promotion race.

After narrowly avoiding relegation 12 months ago, Boro have been the surprise package in League Two this season and remain very much in the hunt for promotion with six weeks to go despite a recent wobble.

Cobblers have backed up their excellent 2021/22 campaign with another strong season and the two teams go head-to-head in a second against third clash at Sixfields tomorrow, with the winner taking a significant step towards promotion.

"It was a really professional performance against Carlisle and we have to be professional and disciplined and make sure we are still in the game at 70 minutes,” said Evans.

"We have to remember we are playing against a club with big resources – look at their squad and the quality within it. There's an expectation with the chairman and the board and their fans and so there should be.

"From that point of view, we need to go there and be strong and really disciplined. We know winning this game would give us a massive advantage and we know if Northampton win it gives them a big advantage.

"They are in a great run of form and they are a formidable opponent and we know how tough it will be from our point of view, but we go there in a good place mentally because we have been back to our best in spells over the last few weeks.”

Evans is also hoping that the game isn’t decided by the officials. Simon Mather is the man in the middle.

"I've been to Sixfields a number of times and at any stage of the season it's always a real tough place to go,” Evans added. "All we hope is that the teams decide the game and not the third team on the pitch because the officials have decided too many games for us in recent weeks and a lot of things have gone against us.

"But you have to work that little bit smarter and a little bit harder and bring it back into your favour and we need these things to come into your favour.

