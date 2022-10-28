Steve Evans with Peterborough manager Grant McCann. Picture: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Stevenage manager Steve Evans has been charged by the FA following his red card against Northampton on Saturday.

The former Gillingham, Leeds United and Peterborough manager was shown two yellow cards and then a red in the space of a minute by referee Geoff Eltringham during the first-half of his side's 3-2 home defeat.

He watched the rest of the game from the stands and then did likewise on Tuesday evening when Stevenage bounced back by beating Doncaster Rovers 1-0.

An FA statement on Thursday said: “Stevenage FC’s Steve Evans has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3. It’s alleged that the manager’s language and/or behaviour during the 27th minute of their EFL League Two match against Northampton Town FC on Saturday 22 October 2022 was improper.

"Steve Evans has until Monday 31 October 2022 to provide a response.”