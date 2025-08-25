Ethan Wheatley thrilled to net first goal as Kevin Nolan backs Manchester United forward to keep improving

Ethan Wheatley and Kevin Nolan share a hug (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Ethan Wheatley said it was a 'top feeling’ to score his first Cobblers goal – and first goal at senior level – and now manager Kevin Nolan is backing him to get even better.

The 19-year-old Manchester United loanee has improved with almost every appearance for Northampton and he deservedly netted his first goal inside a minute against Exeter City on Saturday, thumping brilliantly into the top corner.

"I'm really pleased to get my first professional goal and to score it in front of the home fans was a top feeling,” said Wheatley. "I did have a look to see who was in the box at first and I saw Cam (McGeehan) but a defender was in front of him so in my head I just thought 'I'm going to put my foot through it' and obviously it ended up in the bin so it worked out OK!

"It was an adrenaline rush when the ball hit the net. I've been waiting for that goal for a while now but I think it's come at the right time for myself and the team and I thought we were class today and that result has been coming for a while. We've been building on each game, improving every week and I think the three points today were very well deserved.”

Nolan has been impressed by Wheatley’s attitude and improvement and he believes there’s much more to come.

"I spoke to Ethan just before he went out and I said to him to relax, enjoy it and and it will come,” said Nolan. “What a finish it was and we know he can produce quality like that. I thought he was a menace for them all day and we believe we can keep improving him.

"I didn't actually realise the goal was that early but it was a fantastic finish and a lovely ball down the side by Nesta (Guinness-Walker). He took his time and smashed it into the far corner and that's him up and running. Hopefully that's one of many and there are lots more to come.”