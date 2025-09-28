Ethan Wheatley, Lee Burge, Jack Perkins and Max Dyche injury update after Bolton win

Ethan Wheatley

Neither Max Dyche nor Lee Burge should be out for the long-term after both men missed Saturday’s win over Bolton Wanderers with injury, while Ethan Wheatley will need to be assessed.

Kevin Nolan indicated that he had one or two ‘niggles’ in his squad prior to the weekend and so it turned out with Burge and Dyche both absent from the matchday 18. Jack Perkins was also missing due to illness.

Ross Fitzsimons, making his league debut, Michael Forbes and Joe Wormleighton came into the starting line-up and all three played their part as Cobblers produced an excellent performance to end Bolton’s 11-game unbeaten run.

"Jack went down ill overnight and Burgey just felt something in his hip flexor,” explained Nolan. “I don’t want it to become something that keeps him out for the long-term and we lose him for weeks or even months. We’re confident in what we’ve built and the squad we have.

"I don’t like talking about injuries after a performance like that but the lads who missed today are weeks, not months, and you might see them back in a couple of weeks, possibly at Walsall in the Trophy, but you might not. We'll take it day by day as we always do.”

Wheatley started on Saturday but did not make it to half-time. He appeared to be struggling from an early stage but tried to carry on after treatment from the physio before admitting defeat and making way for Jack Vale 11 minutes prior to the break.

“We took no risks with Ethan,” Nolan added. “He just had a tight hamstring and we’ll monitor him over the next 48 hours. Jack Vale’s on the bench and he went on and then came off because I saw him holding his hamstring but he’s fine as well. I just wanted to get him off and we’re not going to be taking any risks.”