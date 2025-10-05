Ethan Wheatley and Nesta Guinness-Walker update after both are forced off in Port Vale draw

Nesta Guinness-Walker has his head in his hands after missing a good chance for Cobblers.

Kevin Nolan expects both Ethan Wheatley and Nesta Guinness-Walker to be ‘fine’ after they were forced off during Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Port Vale.

Wheatley appeared to moving without any problems in the first half but he did not re-emerge after the break, replaced by Jack Vale, and then Guinness-Walker went down with an issue in the closing stages. Despite treatment from the physio, he had to make way for Jack Perkins.

"Both are fine,” confirmed Nolan. “Wheats has had a 24-hour bug, the same as what Jack Perkins had last week. It was just precautionary and we didn’t want to risk him because he hasn’t eaten properly for a couple of days. We’re building him back up again and it was good to get Valey on again anyway and get more minutes into him.

"Nesta was fine. He was just cramping up a bit near the end. He’s not had the exposure that we would have liked so far this season but he got through nearly 90 minutes and we weren’t going to take any risks with him. There’s no need to.

"I’ve got a good, strong squad and I have faith in every player. Lads will be disappointed to come off because they want to stay on but sometimes I might want to freshen it up or make a tactical change and I have really strong options on my bench to do that.”