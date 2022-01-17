Etete's new loan move confirmed by Tottenham following Cobblers recall
Striker back in training after hamstring injury
Kion Etete's loan move to Cheltenham Town has been confirmed.
The 20-year-old was enjoying a fine season with the Cobblers before being surprisingly recalled by parent club Tottenham at the start of the month.
Another temporary switch, this time to a club in League One, was touted but his recovery from a hamstring injury, sustained whilst playing for Northampton against Leyton Orient in November, delayed things.
However, he has now signed for Cheltenham on loan for the rest of the season and joined in with training on Monday.
Robins boss Michael Duff said: "He has been out on loan and had a successful loan at Northampton. He's 6'4'', runs in behind, can hold it up, we think he's a good young player so we're delighted to have him.
"He came on the radar in the summer but we weren't quite sure he was ready for League One but kept tabs on him. So we think he's going to be a good addition to the squad."