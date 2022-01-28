Etete's improvement under Brady helped convince Leicester and Eppiah to join Cobblers

Seeing Kion Etete's improvement and progress during his loan spell with the Cobblers earlier this season was a key factor behind Josh Eppiah's decision to head to Sixfields on loan.

The 23-year-old hopes to follow in Etete's footsteps after being confirmed as Northampton's fourth signing of the January transfer window on Friday afternoon.

Etete, who was on loan from Tottenham, developed impressively during his six months at Northampton, so much so he became one of the first names on the team sheet.

Josh Eppiah.

His recall by Tottenham left Cobblers short in attack but Eppiah hopes to fill the void following his arrival from another Premier League club in Leicester City.

"There were a few reasons for coming here," said the Belgium U21 international. "Leicester City spoke to me and told me that Northampton were interested in signing me.

"I know Northampton's background and that they have been very good developing young players and giving them opportunities.

"The Tottenham player - Kion Etete - he came here earlier in the season and did well and it was things like that which sold it to me.

"When I had a conversation with the gaffer, he spoke to me about what he worked on (with Etete) in terms of his movements and he was really specific on how they help young players who need that extra push.

"That's obviously important for me at this stage of my career and it helped convince me to sign for the club."

Eppiah has had his struggles with injury in the past but he hopes they are now behind them and he can impress Cobblers fans.

"I'm fast, I'm sharp and I'm strong and I just love running," he added. "I know the manager wants to press high and we have spoken about that.