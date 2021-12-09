Etete ruled out of Harrogate trip and McWilliams is also a doubt

Kion Etete.

Striker Kion Etete will remain absent for this weekend's trip to Harrogate Town.

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee picked up a hamstring injury against Leyton Orient two weeks ago and missed Tuesday's trip to Exeter City.

Midfielder Shaun McWilliams is also a doubt for the journey to North Yorkshire following his half-time withdrawal in midweek.

Joseph Mills and Dominic Revan are unlikely to feature again until the turn of the year while Michael Harriman is struggling with a rib injury. Sid Nelson is out for the rest of the season.

"Kion will certainly be out for the game on Saturday," confirmed Brady. "That's a given.

"Shaun is touch and go. We're waiting for the results of the scan to come back.

"He feels a lot better with his thigh but we don't want to risk anything so that's where we're at with those two."

Brady feels the break between games against Exeter and Orient benefitted his players, particularly when they were fighting the horrid conditions in the second-half at St James Park.

"It's always tough to try and get the balance right between rest and recovery and also keeping them sharp and ready to go," Brady added.

"I thought the boys looked pretty sharp in the warm-up on Tuesday and I had a good feeling that we would be strong.

"Obviously we had the wind with us in the first-half and that helped give us a good foothold in the game.

"The boys felt the wind really whipped up a lot more in the second-half so it was very tough going against the conditions, but it was probably fortuitous that we had the 10-day rest because we were able to stay strong and have a lot more energy.