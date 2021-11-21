Etete and Roberts to be assessed as Brady urges officials to 'learn' after Bradford controversy

Liam Roberts was suffering with a sore neck after Saturday's game.

Goalkeeper Liam Roberts and striker Kion Etete will both need to be assessed before Tuesday's game against Oldham Athletic.

The duo were involved in two of the three big talking points during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Bradford City at Valley Parade.

Etete was left with a bloody mouth and had to be replaced by Danny Rose following an elbow from Yann Songo'o late in the first-half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rose himself was then on the wrong end of a horror challenge by Finn Cousin-Dawson in the second-half before Alex Gilliead caught Roberts in the head late on.

"I wouldn't say Liam is OK," said Brady. "His neck is really stiff and sore because it has whiplashed back from the kick he took.

"Thankfully Rosey is fine but Kion's whole mouth is just cut to pieces.

"We will see if he's OK for Tuesday. Luckily that part of the body heels pretty quickly.

"I think he's a bit shocked at what people can get away with on a football pitch but there you go."

Brady admitted he felt powerless to do anything about the officiating after all three Bradford players went unpunished.

For two of the incidents - Songo'o's elbow and Cousin-Dawson's lunge - referee Carl Boyeson did not even award a foul, let alone get his cards out.

It was the second Saturday running that Brady felt let down by the officials following last week's defeat at Bristol Rovers.

"Last three games... you've watched them, wow, it's very disappointing," he said.

"I just hope they review it, help them and learn.