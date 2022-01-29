Eppiah hopes his injury troubles are behind him after 'perfect' move to Cobblers

Josh Eppiah.

Cobblers new boy Josh Eppiah hopes his injury troubles are now fully behind him following his loan switch from Leicester City.

The Belgian forward has been plagued by injury throughout his career and missed most of the current season with a back problem.

"I've been at Leicester since I was 10 and I've had my fair share of injuries," said Eppiah. "I probably would have gone out on loan earlier without those injuries.

"It all started when I was younger when I had a stress fracture in my lower back.

"That's what started all the little injuries I've had since then and my last injury was a nerve problem in my back again.

"The physios at Leicester said it was a neural hamstring so if I do too much work and I'm overloaded and not managed properly, it can flare up again.

"But now I have my programme to follow and I know what to do and the Northampton physios are also in touch with Leicester and they're going to do their best to keep me on the pitch.

"The injury is out of the way and now it's time to kick-on."

Eppiah played 11 times for Belgian side Oud-Heverlee Leuven last season and he's also been a regular for Leicester U23s over the last few years.

But moving to Northampton will give him much-needed experience of senior football in England.

"I need to play games at this level because it's a different game," Eppiah added. "It's more physical and this will give me more exposure to that.

"The team are also fighting for promotion here. As a footballer, you want to come into an environment that's positive. I don't want to be somewhere negative with people saying they don't want to be here.

"Players are up for it and there's pressure on every game. I don't want to go into a changing room where you go through the motions and you're just trying to get through the season.

"That's one of the main reasons for coming here - the lads are all up for it and that's something I could tell from my first training session and we want those three points (against Salford).