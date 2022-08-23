Eppiah explains why he enjoyed playing for Cobblers under Brady so much

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Returning forward Josh Eppiah believes Jon Brady’s ability to identify an individual’s strengths and work out how to best use them within the team is one reason why players enjoy playing under him.

The 23-year-old, who is back at Sixfields on a season-long loan from Leicester City, first joined Cobblers last January as a striker and that’s where he initially played, but his best performances would then come on the wing.

"He's obviously a good manager,” said Eppiah when asked about Brady. “When I first joined, I played down the middle of the pitch as a striker but fortunately we both found out what position most suited me most and got the best out of me and that was on the wing.

"I'm a quick player and I like to have the ball at my feet. When I played up front, I felt like I was a bit isolated but the thing about a good manager is that they can quickly see the strength of a player and know how to use it in a positive way and that's what the gaffer did with me – I think that's why I finished the season well."

On whether he sees himself playing out wide again this season, Eppiah added: "It depends on the game. I'm happy to start off on the right or left but depending on the game and the defenders we are playing against, it might change.

"The gaffer will obviously look at it and they might feel they need my pace up front and I'm happy to do that but if not, I like to get the ball at my feet on the wing or in a number 10 role."

It’s a big season for Eppiah and he will be desperate to impress with his contract at Leicester due to expire next summer.

"I'm in the last year of my contract at Leicester and that just gives you even more hunger to do perform and do well,” he continued.