Emotional Brady hails 'incredible story' as Cobblers win promotion to League One

SHOES OFF! Jon Brady and his staff enjoy the moment

Manager Jon Brady hailed an ‘incredible story’ after the Cobblers won promotion from League Two with Monday’s nerve-jangling final day victory over Tranmere Rovers.

Sam Hoskins scored the only goal of the game after just five minutes as Northampton won 1-0 to secure third place ahead of Stockport County, providing the perfect ending to a tumultuous and at times emotional season.

Brady has been through the wringer himself, not least 12 months ago when Town were cruelly robbed of an immediate return to League One by events elsewhere, but he now has his first ever promotion as an EFL and no-one can argue he doesn’t deserve it.

"I’m just so pleased for everyone,” said Brady. “It wouldn’t happen without more injuries, would it? You just couldn’t write it with Haynesy going off but yet again we find another way.

"There was a lot of torture that we had to go through and it’s been very, very hard at times but, overall, it’s an incredible story. It really is.

"So much has happened since we took over two and a bit years ago. You look at the end of last season, it wasn’t right what happened with Scunthorpe, but we had to grit out teeth and go again.

“To get 163 points over two seasons is a fantastic achievement but we never seem to come out on the right side of it so I’m not sure it’s sunk in yet. There was a twist in the tail with the Stockport penalty at the end and you’re thinking 'here we go again’ and you’re always pushed right to the very edge all the time.