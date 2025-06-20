Elliott List sees Northampton move as a 'great opportunity' after making 'difficult decision' to leave Stevenage
The 28-year-old attacker has agreed a two-year deal at Sixfields after failing to reach an agreement with Stevenage, where he spent six seasons and played over 200 games, many of which were in League One.
"I see it as a great opportunity,” said List, who can play across the front line. “It's a chance to work with Kevin (Nolan) and Colin (Calderwood) and play for a club that wants to progress up the table and it's an opportunity I was keen take.
"It was a difficult decision to leave because Stevenage is a good club and I had been there for a long time but I just felt the time was right to step into a new environment and challenge myself. It's important to always challenge yourself and this is a new team for me with a different way of playing and I think it can bring the best out of me.
"I’m pleased to get it sorted before pre-season. Every player wants to be settled and you want to know where you're going to be from the start of pre-season. The chance to meet the boys early and hit the ground running is definitely a big thing."