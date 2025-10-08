Elliott List blow for Cobblers as Nolan explains reason for changes and half-time subs in EFL Trophy tie at Walsall
The 28-year-old was making his first appearance since being withdrawn due to injury against Chelsea Under-21s two weeks ago, but he lasted only seven minutes at the Bescot Stadium after coming on as one of four half-time substitutes.
Kevin Nolan made six changes for the game and four of his starters – Jordan Thorniley, Dean Campbell, Cameron McGeehan and Jack Vale – came off at the break in pre-planned substitutions. Sam Hoskins then replaced the stricken List early in the second half.
"Unfortunately Listy felt a bit tight in his hamstring so we didn't take any risks,” said Nolan. “I think what we have to do now is go back to the drawing board and it might be a couple of weeks. We will see how he reacts and at this moment in time we aren't taking a risk with anyone.
"We mad six changes and we managed to get four of them off at half-time. It was always the plan to give some of the players 45 minutes and it was important for the others to get through 90. I'm delighted with all of the players tonight.
"We're not favouring players and we're asking the same from all of them. I said last season and again in pre-season that I want them to get into a Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday mentality where there's no problems and they feel good.”