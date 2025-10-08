Elliott List receives treatment against Walsall on Tuesday.

Cobblers might have to go back to the ‘drawing board’ with Elliott List after the forward suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury against Walsall in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy tie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old was making his first appearance since being withdrawn due to injury against Chelsea Under-21s two weeks ago, but he lasted only seven minutes at the Bescot Stadium after coming on as one of four half-time substitutes.

Kevin Nolan made six changes for the game and four of his starters – Jordan Thorniley, Dean Campbell, Cameron McGeehan and Jack Vale – came off at the break in pre-planned substitutions. Sam Hoskins then replaced the stricken List early in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately Listy felt a bit tight in his hamstring so we didn't take any risks,” said Nolan. “I think what we have to do now is go back to the drawing board and it might be a couple of weeks. We will see how he reacts and at this moment in time we aren't taking a risk with anyone.

"We mad six changes and we managed to get four of them off at half-time. It was always the plan to give some of the players 45 minutes and it was important for the others to get through 90. I'm delighted with all of the players tonight.

"We're not favouring players and we're asking the same from all of them. I said last season and again in pre-season that I want them to get into a Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday mentality where there's no problems and they feel good.”