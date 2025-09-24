Elliott List and Kyle Edwards injury update after Chelsea victory

Elliott List

Kevin Nolan gave an update on both Kyle Edwards and Elliott List after Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Chelsea Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

It was expected that Edwards would make his Cobblers debut in the Vertu Trophy tie but, despite nine changes from the weekend, he did not feature in the squad. List, meanwhile, did start at Sixfields and was on target when scoring from the spot, but he then pulled up with a hamstring problem late in the first half.

Nolan is not expecting Edwards to be sidelined for too long but he’ll have to keep his fingers crossed that List’s injury does not prove a significant one.

"Listy got a little tweak on his hamstring,” confirmed Nolan. “Hopefully it’s nothing serious and that’s why we took him off straight away. We’ll keep our fingers crossed that it’s not too bad and we get good news on him.

"Kyle felt a bit of a tweak. We're taking it day by day and we won’t rush him or force him but it’ll probably be a week or two. It was unfortunate because it was right at the end of a crossing and finishing session in training and he just felt a little tweak in his groin. We don’t need to push players and force them to play so it was more precautionary.

"It’s the same with Listy when we took him off and you hope when they do go for a scan, it’s not as bad as it could be. That was the case for Kyle and the scan hasn’t shown too much but we will look after him and slowly build him up again.”