Kevin Nolan celebrates in front of the 1,600 Cobblers fans at full-time

Kevin Nolan was gushing with praise for his ‘superb’ players after they delivered a spectacular performance to stun rivals Peterborough United 4-0 at London Road on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town triumphed at the home of their Nene derby rivals for the first time since 2006 thanks to a remarkable, perfectly executed first half performance as they ran all over Posh and cruised into a 3-0 lead.

Sam Hoskins opened the scoring with a glorious 15th-minute finish before Peterborough defender Tayo Edun lost his cool and saw red for a moment of madness, and that was quickly followed by a second for Hoskins, this time from the penalty spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dara Costelloe finished off good work by Cameron McGeehan to make it 3-0 at half-time and the gloss was added at the death when Tom Eaves converted Mitch Pinnock’s free-kick, completing Town’s biggest win over Posh in 40 years. It’s also the first time they’ve done the league double over their rivals since 1986/87.

Nolan said: "What a difference a few days makes in football, eh? The players were absolutely spot on today. After the disappointment of Tuesday, where we didn’t quite look like our usual selves, we were on it from minute one today.

"We set the tone from the first few minutes. We could have gone ahead before we did, Cam McGeehan had one off the line, but we get the goal and then I thought the referee got it wrong. I don’t want to see players sent off but it’s a goalscoring opportunity when we get the penalty and the player should be off.

"But the lads were superb to a man and it’s been a fantastic turnaround from Tuesday. The players have listened, they took on the information and they delivered."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nolan also had a word for the magnificent 1,600 travelling supporters, adding: “I want to mention the fans because they were absolutely fantastic. They were in early and I came out and sat in the dugout and took it in. They were incredible and I’m glad they’ve gone home with lots of smiles.”