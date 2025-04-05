Elated Kevin Nolan hails flawless Cobblers after spectacular derby day win at Peterborough United
Town triumphed at the home of their Nene derby rivals for the first time since 2006 thanks to a remarkable, perfectly executed first half performance as they ran all over Posh and cruised into a 3-0 lead.
Sam Hoskins opened the scoring with a glorious 15th-minute finish before Peterborough defender Tayo Edun lost his cool and saw red for a moment of madness, and that was quickly followed by a second for Hoskins, this time from the penalty spot.
Dara Costelloe finished off good work by Cameron McGeehan to make it 3-0 at half-time and the gloss was added at the death when Tom Eaves converted Mitch Pinnock’s free-kick, completing Town’s biggest win over Posh in 40 years. It’s also the first time they’ve done the league double over their rivals since 1986/87.
Nolan said: "What a difference a few days makes in football, eh? The players were absolutely spot on today. After the disappointment of Tuesday, where we didn’t quite look like our usual selves, we were on it from minute one today.
"We set the tone from the first few minutes. We could have gone ahead before we did, Cam McGeehan had one off the line, but we get the goal and then I thought the referee got it wrong. I don’t want to see players sent off but it’s a goalscoring opportunity when we get the penalty and the player should be off.
"But the lads were superb to a man and it’s been a fantastic turnaround from Tuesday. The players have listened, they took on the information and they delivered."
Nolan also had a word for the magnificent 1,600 travelling supporters, adding: “I want to mention the fans because they were absolutely fantastic. They were in early and I came out and sat in the dugout and took it in. They were incredible and I’m glad they’ve gone home with lots of smiles.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.