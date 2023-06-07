Eight referees and eight assistants will be officiating games in League One and League Two next season after being promoted from the National League.

The referees to move up are Ben Atkinson, Matt Corlett, Ed Duckworth, Scott Jackson, Jacob Miles, Scott Simpson, Scott Tallis and Danny Middleton. Corlett was in charge for Notts County’s play-off final win over Chesterfield at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And joining them are assistant referees Karl Buckley, Shaun Farrer, Jack Forder, Andrew Hickman, Callum Jones, Stuart Kane, Daniel Robinson and Ryan Williams.

Ed Duckworth

Announcing the news, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited said: “PGMOL is delighted to announce the promotions of 16 officials to the National Group for the 2023/24 season. Following their promotions, these officials will primarily operate on Sky Bet League One and Sky Bet LeagueTwo fixtures.”