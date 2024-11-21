EFL Trophy given new name with immediate effect

A detailed view of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy prior to the Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final between Peterborough United and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on April 07, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The Bristol Street Motors Trophy will be renamed the Vertu Trophy with immediate effect.

Vertu Motors – the group that currently operates under the trading names of three automotive retail brands, which include Bristol Street Motors – announced it will consolidate those brands into one, named Vertu, last month.

The competition rebranding will be in place ahead of Friday’s round of 32 draw live on Sky Sports and the next round of fixtures taking place from Tuesday, December 10th. Cobblers are involved in the draw and will face one of Charlton, Wycombe, Peterborough or Walsall.

The league agreed a three-year deal as title sponsor of the EFL Trophy through to the end of the 2025/26 season with the award-winning national automotive group in November last year, with Bristol Street Motors taking up the role. Vertu will remain the official car dealer of the EFL for the term.

EFL Chief Commercial Officer, Ben Wright, said: “Vertu have contributed significantly to the ongoing success of the competition and have made a lasting impact in communities by supporting accessible football with ticket initiatives.

“Trophy attendances contributed strongly to the EFL’s status as the highest attended league body in Europe last season, and with every Vertu Trophy match live on Sky Sports this season, the exposure for the competition will continue on an upward trajectory.”

Chief Executive Officer at Vertu, Robert Forrester, added: “Our partnership with the EFL has been a huge success over the past twelve months, allowing us to engage with community groups across the country and including one of the most dramatic finals in competition history at Wembley Stadium back in April.

“As our business evolves to operate under one brand, we look forward to continuing to work alongside the EFL to drive the Vertu Trophy forwards, and are interested to see what fixtures emerge from Friday’s draw for the round of 32.”