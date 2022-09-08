EFL to discuss cancelling all fixtures after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Open Forum was cancelled on Thursday evening
The EFL will hold discussions with the Government regarding this weekend’s fixtures following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, aged 96. Northampton Town paid tribute, tweeting: “May her Majesty rest in peace. Our thoughts are with all of the Royal Family.”
Rick Parry, EFL chairman, said: “Today, the EFL was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II. Over a 70-year reign, Her Majesty proudly served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with distinction.
“The Queen had a keen interest in sport including football. Her Majesty attended numerous FA Cup Finals throughout her reign and was an advocate for our national sport through her many years of service.
“The Monarch was at Wembley Stadium in 1966 for perhaps our national game’s most famous moment to present captain Bobby Moore with the Jules Rimet Trophy after England beat West Germany to win the World Cup.
“On behalf of the League and its Clubs, we join the rest of the nation and people across the world in mourning the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II.
“The thoughts of everybody at the EFL and our Clubs are with the Royal Family at this sad time for our country.”
An EFL statement added: “Consideration in respect of EFL fixtures will be discussed with the Government and the wider sport sector during the period ahead and an appropriate announcement will be made at the earliest opportunity.”