Northampton have an eight point gap on the relegation zone after victory at Leyton Orient.

EFL supercomputers gives its verdict on if Burton Albion, Cambridge United, Shrewsbury Town or Crawley Town can get out of a mess and chase down Northampton Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 13th Mar 2025, 07:27 BST
Cobblers eased away from the relegation zone after a 2-1 win at Leyton Orient.

The weekend win leaves Town eight points clear of Burton Albion after a run of three games unbeaten,

Cobblers now look pretty safe with chasing Burton and Crawley seeing a recent dip in form to widen the gap.

Can any of the bottom four chase down Town? Here is where a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – believes Cobblers will finish the season.

107pts (+48)

1. Birmingham City

107pts (+48) Photo: Getty Images

90pts (+34)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

90pts (+34) Photo: Getty Images

83pts (+24)

3. Wrexham

83pts (+24) Photo: Getty Images

81pts (+20)

4. Charlton Athletic

81pts (+20) Photo: Getty Images

