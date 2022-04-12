EFL release key dates for 2022/23 campaign: Cobblers face quick turnaround if they make the play-offs
Cobblers will face a tight turnaround between seasons should they reach the Sky Bet League Two play-offs after the EFL released some key dates for the 2022/23 campaign.
The mid-season World Cup in Qatar has forced next term to be remapped, with an earlier start and a hiatus planned for the Championship, as well as the Premier League, between November 13 and December 9.
League One and Two will continue as usual, albeit with disruptions likely. Should Cobblers reach the League Two play-off final next month, they will have just 63 days between the end of this season and the start of next.
Here are all of the key dates for the 2022/23 campaign…
Fixtures released - June 23, 2022
Season start - July 30, 2022
Final day - May 6, 2023
Sky Bet EFL Play-Offs
Sky Bet League Two – Saturday 27 May, 2023
Sky Bet League One – Sunday 28 May, 2023
Sky Bet Championship – Monday 29 May, 2023
Championship pause
12 November, 2022
Championship resumption
10 December, 2022
Carabao Cup
Round One – 10 August, 2022
Round Two – 24 August, 2022
Round Three – 9 November, 2022
Round Four – 21 December, 2022
Quarter-Final – 11 January, 2023
Semi-Final First Leg – 25 January, 2023
Semi-Final Second Leg – 1 February, 2023
Final – 26 February, 2023
Papa Johns Trophy
Group Game One – 31 August, 2022
Group Game Two – 21 September, 2022
Group Game Three – 19 October, 2022
Round Two – 30 November, 2022
Round Three – 14 December, 2022
Quarter-Final – 11 January, 2023
Semi-Final – 1 February, 2023
Final – 19 March, 2023