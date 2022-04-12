EFL release key dates for 2022/23 campaign: Cobblers face quick turnaround if they make the play-offs

The mid-season World Cup in Qatar has forced next term to be remapped, with an earlier start and a hiatus planned for the Championship, as well as the Premier League, between November 13 and December 9.

League One and Two will continue as usual, albeit with disruptions likely. Should Cobblers reach the League Two play-off final next month, they will have just 63 days between the end of this season and the start of next.

Here are all of the key dates for the 2022/23 campaign…

EFL have released the key dates for next season.

Fixtures released - June 23, 2022

Season start - July 30, 2022

Final day - May 6, 2023

Sky Bet EFL Play-Offs

Sky Bet League Two – Saturday 27 May, 2023

Sky Bet League One – Sunday 28 May, 2023

Sky Bet Championship – Monday 29 May, 2023

Championship pause

12 November, 2022

Championship resumption

10 December, 2022

Carabao Cup

Round One – 10 August, 2022

Round Two – 24 August, 2022

Round Three – 9 November, 2022

Round Four – 21 December, 2022

Quarter-Final – 11 January, 2023

Semi-Final First Leg – 25 January, 2023

Semi-Final Second Leg – 1 February, 2023

Final – 26 February, 2023

Papa Johns Trophy

Group Game One – 31 August, 2022

Group Game Two – 21 September, 2022

Group Game Three – 19 October, 2022

Round Two – 30 November, 2022

Round Three – 14 December, 2022

Quarter-Final – 11 January, 2023

Semi-Final – 1 February, 2023