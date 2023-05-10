EFL pundit hails Cobblers' resilience and backs them 'to do well' in League One

Former Premier League player and current EFL pundit Dean Ashton described the way Cobblers have bounced back from last season as ‘incredible’ after their promotion to League One was confirmed on Monday.

Town missed out in heartbreaking fashion 12 months ago but they were not to be denied this time around after beating Tranmere Rovers 1-0 on the final day of the season.

Cobblers finished third in League Two, behind Stevenage and champions Leyton Orient, and can look forward to playing League One football next season after having it cruelly snatched away from them by Bristol Rovers last year.

Dean Ashton

Speaking on the ITV EFL highlights show, former striker Ashton, who played for Norwich and West Ham and made one England appearance, said: "I think it's incredible the way they have managed to come back from last season and put in so many consistent performances throughout the season.

"That man (Sam) Hoskins has his own highlights reel and that was another one today – it was a magnificent volley. He's been so important to them this season.

"As Jon Brady talked about, they have had so many things going on in the background that maybe people don't know about and you could just see the pressure being released after full-time.

"That was the 35th time this season that they've conceded one goal or less in a game and I think that gives you a brilliant platform going into the league above.