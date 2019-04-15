EFL ‘extremely concerned’ by Bury turmoil as players wait to be paid ahead of Cobblers clash

Northampton’s Sky Bet League Two game at Bury on Easter Monday could be under threat if players and staff at the Gigg Lane club are not paid this week.

Reports emerged last week that Bury’s players had gone on a 48-hour strike after salaries for March continued to go unpaid but an agreement was reached ahead of their home clash with Colchester United on Saturday, which they won 2-0 to climb back into second place in League Two.

BBC Radio Manchester reported that wages are due to finally be paid this week although the club’s off-field situation was described as ‘extremely concerning’ by the EFL on Thursday.

A statement read: “The board is extremely concerned about the developing situation at Bury and has asked the Executive to provide whatever practical assistance it can to the club.”

At the start of April, the club stated they were working to resolve “unforeseen circumstances” which led to the delay on paying wages.

The Shakers had a winding-up petition adjourned in the High Court until May 15 last Wednesday, with HM Revenue & Customs owed approximately £277,000.

Chairman Steve Dale said: “As promised, I secured the court outcome I requested, and this allows us the time to address the problems that have surfaced from the previous owners, which are substantial.

“I am pleased to say our new bankers will have opened our new account this week, so the money frozen in our NatWest account will be released to the new account, allowing the residual wages to be paid. I thank all for standing by the club whilst this was getting sorted.”